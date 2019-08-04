HawaiiCon Coming in September on Big Island

HawaiiCon 2019 is coming to the Big Island in September.

Passes are available now to the 6th annual sci-fi, pop-culture convention hosted Sept. 26 to 29, 2019, at the Sheraton Kona at Keauhou Bay on Hawai’i Island. With over 250 separate events over four days, this fan-run event has cultivated experiences targeted to every age demographic.

Featured celebrity guests include:

Mindy Sterling—actor and voice actor of Austin Powers, Drop Dead Gorgeous, A.N.T. Farm, Chowder and iCarly.

John Rhys-Davies—actor Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones and Sliders.

Aron Eisenberg—Star Trek Deep Space Nine.

Vic Mignogna—actor and voice actor Full Metal Alchemist, Dragon Ball Z and Star Trek Continues.

Andre Bourmanis—science advisor The Orville, Star Trek Next Gen, Deep Space Nine and Voyager.

Eddie McClintock—actor Warehouse 13.

Activities include:

Gaming with the gaming world figures including Luke Gygax, Noura Ibrahim and Stefan Pokorny.

Comics and Art with Arthur Suydam-The Zombie King, Renee Witterstaetter, Wayne Lo and Shane Molina.

Access to award-winning authors Robert J. Sawyer and Terry Brooks (Shannara Chronicles).

Talk story with celebrity guests on the Tours with Stars series

Take a Manta Ray Snorkel on a Polynesian Canoe—Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, with Vic Mignogna.

Experience a Kealakekua Snorkel & Sail trip on the Kona Style—Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, with John Rhys-Davies, Aron Eisenberg, Arthur Sudyam, and Renee Witterstaetter.

Dine under the stars with special guests at the Friday Night Dinner.

These events are available to HawaiiCon 2019 Pass holders only. All tickets on sale now at www.HawaiiCon.com.

HawaiiCon is held each September on the Big Island of Hawai’i as a 501(c)3 non-profit fundraiser and educational experience. The event supports and promotes STEAM education for children on the island.