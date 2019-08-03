AD
ADVERTISEMENT

High Surf Warning is Effect for Big Island Shores

By Big Island Now
August 3, 2019, 3:48 PM HST (Updated August 3, 2019, 3:48 PM)
×

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019

3:36 PM: HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY DUE TO TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE

Swells from Tropical Storm Flossie will cause surf to increase along east-facing shores tonight until 6 AM HST Monday.

Effected areas include south, north and east shores of the Big Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

* SURF: Rising to 8 to 12 feet tonight and 10 to 15 feet Sunday.

* TIMING: Tonight through Sunday night.

IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.

ADVERTISEMENT

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments