High Surf Warning is Effect for Big Island Shores

High Surf Warning is Effect for Big Island ShoresAugust 3, 2019, 3:48 PM HST (Updated August 3, 2019, 3:48 PM)
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:36 PM: HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY DUE TO TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE
Swells from Tropical Storm Flossie will cause surf to increase along east-facing shores tonight until 6 AM HST Monday.
Effected areas include south, north and east shores of the Big Island.
* SURF: Rising to 8 to 12 feet tonight and 10 to 15 feet Sunday.
* TIMING: Tonight through Sunday night.
IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.