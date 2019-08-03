High Surf Warning is Effect for Big Island Shores

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019

3:36 PM: HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY DUE TO TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE

Swells from Tropical Storm Flossie will cause surf to increase along east-facing shores tonight until 6 AM HST Monday.

Effected areas include south, north and east shores of the Big Island.

* SURF: Rising to 8 to 12 feet tonight and 10 to 15 feet Sunday.

* TIMING: Tonight through Sunday night.

IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.