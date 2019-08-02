KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed LT Smooth to the KAPA Cafe.

LT is a singer and musician from New Zealand. He discovered music when he was a teen and taught himself how to play 19 different instruments. In 2007, he recorded an album and was nominated for 5 Grammys. Lt is building the Heart of Music Academy in Kona, which is a housing for students where he teaches music, life lessons, and skills.