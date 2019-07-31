Hawaii Forest & Trail Cultivates New Farm and Foodie Adventure

After 25 years of waterfalls, birdwatching, volcanoes, ziplines and hikes, Hawaii Forest & Trail continues to find new discoveries to share with guests with Flavors of Hawaii, its newest experience.

This unique culinary experience takes guests on a new path to boutique farms growing many of the Island of Hawai‘i’s best produce and artisan goods at Waimea and Hāmākua farmlands.

Flavors of Hawaii is a culinary adventure where guests can learn about history, how trend-setting farms choose their crops while discovering the secrets of growing cacao, vanilla and Hawaiian teas.

Hawaii Forest & Trail’s new Flavors of Hawaii culinary adventure brings together the introduction of new cultures and flavors that creates a cuisine for today’s rich and diversified palette. Flavors of Hawaii is a taste of a behind-the-scenes farm to table experience that will heighten senses and delight palates. The day long farm and foodie adventure culminates with a three-course meal and glass of wine at Pueo’s Osteria in Waikoloa Village.

“Flavors of Hawaii is colorful, tasty and an interesting and exciting way to mix together trendsetting farm crops together with great food for an amazing culinary adventure,” said Jason Cohn, Hawaii Forest & Trail vice president of marketing.

The Flavors of Hawaii all day culinary adventure includes tours of the Waimea Farmers Market, Kahi Ola Mau farm, home of the Honokaa Chocolate Co., Mauna Kea Tea fields, Honopua Farm and includes tastings, lunch and dinner.

Flavors of Hawaii departs from Hawaii Forest & Trail’s Kona headquarters every Wednesday and Saturday with pickups in Waikoloa. Tour price starts at $275 per person and includes farm tours, culinary tastings, lunch and dinner. Hawaii Forest & Trail also provides walking sticks, rain gear, daypacks and sunscreen. Custom and private tours are also available.

For more information visit hawaii-forest.com.

About Hawaii Forest & Trail

Hawaii Forest & Trail celebrates over 25 years of exploring Hawai‘i. The company’s mission is to deliver guests an excellent, safe and fun learning experience, to support island communities and resources through philanthropy, sustainable business practices and a conservation ethic, and to provide a healthy, profitable and rewarding environment for their company ‘ohana. On each and every one of its adventures, Hawaii Forest & Trail shares the splendor of Hawai‘i as part of their vision to inspire a deep connection with our natural world.