Gertrude’s Jazz Bar to Host Kids Matter Benefit

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar in Kona will host a benefit for Kids Matter from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 75-5699 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona. The charge is $10 at the door.

The evening will feature The Castaways, a group of musicians from the Big Island that cross musical boundaries with a multi-cultural, generational genre that’s more than one thing. A press release from Gertrude’s Jazz Bar described the group’s music as a combination of jazz, R&B and folk rock with a touch of Hawaiian.

Kids Matter supports the Children’s Justice Center of West Hawai‘i and its programs to assist victims of child abuse and neglect, provide educational and awareness training to the communities of West Hawai‘i and promote confidence building among the children at risk within the community.

Email them at [email protected].