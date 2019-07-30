Walmart, Salvation Army to Host Back-to-School Drive

As a final push for back-to-school supplies before Hawai‘i public schools start a new school year, Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces with communities across the state to help provide new school supplies to hundreds of keiki in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

The event includes six Hawai‘i Walmart stores on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Locations on Hawai‘i Island include both Hilo and Kailua-Kona Walmart stores. All the events will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., except Hilo’s event, which will run extended hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In-store shoppers on Aug. 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.

“With nearly 200,000 keiki heading back to school this year, we ask our island communities to help those in need start the school year off right,” said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “By donating school supplies for a keiki in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

For those unable to make it to the Walmart stores in Hawai‘i that day, there is a searchable online registry with all the items needed. Each item requires just one click to purchase. Visit StuffTheBusHawaii.org.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

“We’re pleased to be able to team up with The Salvation Army to help our island communities make sure keiki in need have the supplies to succeed in their new school year,” said Lance McAlister, Hawaii Market Manager for Walmart.

ADVERTISEMENT

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to hundreds of keiki in need around the state.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit StuffTheBusHawaii.org.