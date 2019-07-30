KTA Super Stores Program Helps Big Island Schools

Hawaiʻi Island school once again have the opportunity to earn their share of $100,000 through KTA Super Stores Kokua i Na Kula (Help the Schools) program.

For the last 26 years, the program has benefited Hawaiʻi island schools, providing more than $2 million for capital improvements, beautification projects, school equipment and extra-curricular activities.

To participate in the program is easy: SHOP at KTA Super Stores July 31 through Sept. 10, 2019, BUY participating products marked with the light bulb icon and DONATE points to your favorite school at the checkout.

KTA shoppers accumulate points for Hawaiʻi island schools by purchasing participating products from Kraft Heinz Foods Company, Nabisco, Purina, Gatorade, Hawaiian Sun, Kimberly Clark, Frito Lay, Hershey, Pepsi Cola Hawaii, Hawaii Food Service Alliance, ConAgra Foods, Banana Boat Edgewell, Procter and Gamble and Kellogg’s.

For each product purchased, one point will be awarded and applied to the shopper’s Hawaiʻi island school of choice. Students can earn additional points for their school by using the special KTA-Kokua i Na Kula Snapchat Filter to post a photo on Facebook or Instagram; KTA Gift Cards will be awarded to randomly selected entries.

“It’s hard to believe that it has been 26 years since we first started the Kokua i Na Kula program,” said Pearl Daimaru-Orozco of KTA Super Stores. “We’re so proud of this program and the positive impact it has had on our schools and the community. Thanks to our customers, we can continue supporting our keiki!”

Kokua i Na Kula is open to participating public and private schools serving students in grades K through 12 within the Hawaiʻi School District and Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools. The program implements a cap of $10,000 worth of points per school, and totals and calculates points to determine what percentage of funds will be allocated to each school. Final Kokua i Na Kula point standings and percentages will be announced in November and funds will be awarded to schools in January 2020.

About KTA Super Stores

KTA Super Stores was first established in 1916 as “K. Taniguchi Shoten” by Koichi and Taniyo Taniguchi in Waiakea. Today, four generations later, the founders’ great grandson Toby is President and COO of KTA’s seven stores, the most recent of which is the KTA Express Kealakekua store which opened in 2018. All stores are located on the Island of Hawaiʻi and provide employment for more than 700 local residents.

KTA has always been an innovator in Hawaiʻi’s grocery industry being the first to build in-store Bakeries and Delis, and to install UPC bar code check-out scanners. They were also the first to install energy-producing photovoltaic (PV) systems which now operate at their Waimea, Kamuela, Kailua-Kona, Keauhou, and Waikoloa Village locations. Other environmental initiatives include KTA’s Reusable Bag and Recycling programs.

The KTA-exclusive Mountain Apple Brand was created during the island’s sugar mill closures in the 1980’s to provide an alternative income for displaced workers by supporting and selling products exclusively grown and manufactured on Hawai’i Island.

For more than 100 years, KTA Super Stores has remained true to its founders’ mission of working hard to fulfill the food, household and health care needs of the communities they serve, and by making their customers and associates feel like someone special every day at KTA.