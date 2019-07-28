Kona Stories Book Club Schedule, August

Multiple Hawai‘i Island book clubs are scheduled to meet at Kona Stories Book Store through the month of August, 2019. The store is located in the Keauhou Shopping Center at 78-6831 Ali‘i Drive, No. 142, in Kailua-Kona.

The fiction book club meets at Kona Stories Book Store at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, to discuss Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens.

The memoir book club meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, to discuss The Girl Who Smiled Beads, by Clemantine Wamariya.

The non-fiction book club meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to discuss Wizard and the Prophet, by Charles C. Mann.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For all book clubs: Kona Stories asks all participants to read the book ahead of time and come prepared to join in a discussion, as well as to bring a pupu or beverage to share. Book clubs are free if participants purchase the book at Kona Stories, or a $5 donation is appreciated.

For more information, contact the store at (808) 324-0350 or via email at [email protected].