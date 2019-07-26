DWS: Immediate Water Conservation Request for South Kohala

3 PM, Friday July 26, 2019: South Kohala Water Conservation Notice

The Department of Water Supply has issued an immediate water conservation request for the South Kohala area until further notice.

Due to unexpected equipment malfunctions the following areas are affected: KAWAIHAE, KAWAIHAE HARBOR, HAPUNA BEACH RESORT, MAUNA KEA BEACH RESORT, PUAKO, MAUNA LANI RESORT; SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

The following recommendations are requested at this time:

residents and businesses are asked to limit water use to essential needs such as consumption, cooking and sanitation purposes, in order to avoid a water outage.

Water conservation measures include refraining from car washing, cutting back on irrigation, and using water wisely indoors and outdoors.

Please call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: [email protected]