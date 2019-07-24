AD
Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
July 24, 2019, 9:51 AM HST (Updated July 24, 2019, 9:51 AM)
3:06 AM HST, Wednesday, July 24, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

Affected areas include Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and SE waters.

East winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

