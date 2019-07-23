Hawaiian Airlines Names New VP of Labor Relations

Hawaiian Airlines has named Justin Doane vice president of labor relations for the company as of Monday, July 22, 2019.

Doane will lead labor relations and oversee union agreements for Hawaiian’s employees represented by the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU).

“Justin’s experience and collaborative approach managing union relationships and complex negotiations will allow us to continue to develop effective solutions for our employee ‘ohana,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines.

Doane brings over 15 years of leadership experience in labor relations to Hawaiian Airlines. Previously, he had responsibility for union negotiations and relations for United Airlines and the Chicago Transit Authority, where he provided strategic advice concerning the administration and application of collective bargaining agreements.