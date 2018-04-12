April 12, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

High pressure to the north of the islands will keep trades blowing through the middle of next week, with locally windy conditions expected this weekend. Lingering moisture will keep the trades rather wet through the weekend, with most rainfall falling over windward and mauka areas. An upper low to the northwest of the islands Friday through Saturday night may provide additional enhancement to the trade wind showers.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.