April 07, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday April 13: A new northwest swell will gradually fill in tonight, peak on Saturday, then lower gradually on Sunday. A larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday night. This swell will exceed advisory levels and could reach low end warning levels for a brief time during the peak of the swell late Monday and Monday night. This swell will lower gradually Tuesday and Wednesday. Another smaller northwest swell is expected around Thursday. Strengthening trade winds will cause for a bit of an increase in short period choppy surf along east facing shores. There will also be a series of small, mainly background southerly swells this weekend and on through the middle of next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell for the morning going more N during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high long period swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the WNW in the morning and shift to the SSW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

