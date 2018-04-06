April 06, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday April 12: A series of north-northwest swells is expected through the period. The first one is expected Friday night into Saturday. Two overlapping sources from the north-northwest will fill in Monday through Tuesday, then potentially become reinforced by Thursday. Advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores will be possible Tuesday. Small, short period, and choppy surf will return along east facing shores as the trades return over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high W wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting N 10-15mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

