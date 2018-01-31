January 31, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday February 06: A moderate north swell will keep surf around advisory level for north facing shores through tonight, before quickly dropping off Wednesday. A small east swell produced from trade winds upwind of the state will continue to produce some elevated surf along east facing shores through Thursday. A large northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday with an even larger northwest swell expected over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of E medium period swell and N ground swell for the morning with occasional head sets. The swell fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW ground swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

