January 30, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday February 05: A small west northwest swell will linger through Wednesday. A small east swell produced from trade winds upwind of the state will continue to produce some elevated surf along east facing shores through Thursday. A large northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday with a larger northwest swell expected over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Head high mix of N ground swell and E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

