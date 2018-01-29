January 29, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday February 04: Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through Wednesday. A pair of large northwest swells are expected from Wednesday night through Sunday, producing max surf heights on Thursday and Saturday that will approach warning levels along north and west facing shores. Otherwise, the current north swell will see a slight reinforcement Monday night and Tuesday, then gradually diminish through Thursday. Small swells from the west-northwest and east will also persist for the next few days.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE medium period swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NW winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNW 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW long period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT