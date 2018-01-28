‘Words and Wine’ at Kona Stories Book Shop on Feb. 6

Kona Stories Book Shop’s monthly Words and Wine event returns in February with a public meet-and-greet with local authors amid complementary pūpū and wine. The free event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.

February’s featured authors will be Carol Kaemmerer, Alexander Rosenstein and Leslie Karst.

Kaemmerer is a Minneapolis resident and regular Kona visitor who found the secret of employment success using the online professional social media platform LinkedIn. Her book, “LinkedIn for the Savvy Executive,” outlines strategies for using the platform effectively by increasing visibility and influence, engaging with your ideal audiences, and cultivating reputation.

Originally from the USSR, Rosenstein is a Professor of Orthopedic Surgery whose first book, “Doubled-Edged Sword,” recounts the last decade of the Soviet regime when the Red Army and the KGB engaged in a bitter struggle for power. The book’s title refers to the KGB emblem—a double-edged sword on a shield which represents the two main functions of the agency: to strike down the enemies of the people and to protect Communist ideals. The plot follows Oleg, a lethal agent of the KGB who uncovers a second, more sinister edge in the organization he works for. Disenchanted, Oleg joins forces with a rogue agent named Medvedev to foil a coup attempt.

Leslie Karst is a mystery writer. As the daughter of a law professor and a potter, she knows the value of both careful analysis and the arts—ideal ingredients for a mystery story. She now writes the Sally Solari Mysteries (Dying for a Taste, A Measure of Murder, Death al Fresco), a culinary series set in Santa Cruz, California. An ex-lawyer like her sleuth, Leslie also has degrees in English literature and the culinary arts.

Her latest book, “Death al Fresco” aquants readers with the hectic life of Sally Solari who is busy helping run her family run two restaurants. When the body of an old Italian fisherman is discovered on a beach, her father is accused of foul play and Sally’s life takes an intense turn for the worst.

Words and Wine will begin at 6 p.m. with an informal meet-and-greet, followed by a more casual book presentation. The event will conclude around 8 p.m. following a Q&A session. Dress is casual aloha wear. Kona Stories Book Shop is located in the Keauhou Shopping Center. For more information, call (808) 324-0350.