KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Nalani Choy of Na Leo to the KAPA Cafe.

Nalani has been a member of Na Leo Pilimehana since the group was formed in 1982. She is also the co-founder of the OneHawaii Music Record Label. Na Leo has released 19 CD’s, won 22 Hoku Awards, and have been on the top 20 AC charts nationally. Their newest album set to be released in may of this year.

