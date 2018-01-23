January 23, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH WEST AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday January 29: A combination of strengthening trades and an easterly swell will continue to generate advisory level surf through Tuesday for east facing shores. Although the trades are forecast to weaken for the second half of the week, the easterly swell will likely hold due to a persistent area of fresh to strong trades well east of the islands. Surf along north and west facing will hold at advisory levels through Tuesday before slowly trending down through midweek. A small long- period northwest swell will be possible over the upcoming weekend. An out-of-season small south swell will hold into Tuesday before slowly trending down through midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

