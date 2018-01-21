January 21, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday January 27: Surf will remain elevated along east facing shores through Sunday, before dropping below the advisory level of 8 ft early in the week. A small northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight, and then be reinforced with a long-period, moderate west-northwest swell Sunday night. This swell will peak Monday night near advisory level, then gradually lower through midweek. A small background swell from the south will persist through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the S in the morning and shift to the NW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

