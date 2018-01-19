Volcano Overflight: Big Pali Flow

A quarter-mile flow sent steams of lava rolling downhill on Thursday, Jan. 11, starting out as pahoehoe and ending at the bottom in huge clinkers aʻa flows.

“Surface activity in this area has been variable over the past several months,” said Tropical Visions Video photographer and videographer Mick Kalber. “From enormous lava rivers to almost nothing.”

Paradise Helicopters’ pilot Paul Davis carefully positioned the helicopter near the searing hot outbreaks.