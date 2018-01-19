AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Volcano Overflight: Big Pali Flow

By Big Island Now
January 19, 2018, 1:09 PM HST (Updated January 19, 2018, 1:09 PM) · 0 Comments
×

A quarter-mile flow sent steams of lava rolling downhill on Thursday, Jan. 11, starting out as pahoehoe and ending at the bottom in huge clinkers aʻa flows.

“Surface activity in this area has been variable over the past several months,” said Tropical Visions Video photographer and videographer Mick Kalber. “From enormous lava rivers to almost nothing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paradise Helicopters’ pilot Paul Davis carefully positioned the helicopter near the searing hot outbreaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD