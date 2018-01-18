January 18, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES THROUGH 6 AMHST THURSDAYHIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES FROM 6 AM HST THURSDAYTHROUGH 6 PM HST FRIDAY

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 24: Rough conditions with advisory-level surf and strong onshore winds along east facing shores is expected Thursday through Friday. A gradual downward trend is expected over the weekend along east facing shores as the trades begin to ease. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend down Thursday through Friday, remaining below advisory levels. A small northwest swell is expected Sunday, that will be reinforced with a moderate northwest swell by Monday, potentially reaching advisory levels. This reinforcement will peak by late Monday, then gradually lower through midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell in the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets. This drops into the head range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

