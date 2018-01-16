AD
HPD Searching for Puna Man Missing Since August

By Big Island Now
January 16, 2018, 9:25 AM HST (Updated January 16, 2018, 9:26 AM) · 0 Comments
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old Puna man reported as missing.

Garret Jenks

Garret Jenks was last seen in early August. He is described as 5-feet-8-inches, 140 pounds, thin build, light complexion, with hazel eyes and short blonde hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Officer Branden Watanabe at the Puna Police Station (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

