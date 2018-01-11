Kona District Suspect Arrested After Turning Herself In

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested Tiara Kolowena, aka Tiara Baker, a 54-year-old Kona District resident, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at 8:15 p.m., at the Kealakehe Police Station after she turned herself in.

Kolowena was wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest and questioning relative to multiple financial crimes in the Kona District. The Area II Special Enforcement Unit of the Hawai‘i Police Department yesterday, asked for the public’s assistance in locating her. The Hawaiʻi Police Department thanks the public for their assistance and continued support. This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.