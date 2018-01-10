HPD Seeking Kona Woman on Outstanding Warrant

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit of the Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tiara Kolowena, aka Tiara Baker, a 54-year-old Kona District resident.

She is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest and questioning relative to multiple financial crimes in the Kona District.

Kolowena is described as 5-feet-7-inches, approximately 200 pounds, local female, medium complexion with black and gray hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten or Officer Chandler Nacino at (808) 936-5171 or (808) 326-4646.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.