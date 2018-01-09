UPDATE: Barricaded Hawaiian Beaches Man Commits Suicide

UPDATE: Jan. 9, 2018, 1:52 p.m.

The stand-off the Hawaiʻi Island Police Department had been investigating involving a lone, barricaded man in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in lower Puna came to an end with the subject taking his own life just before 1 p.m., today, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

This morning at about 12:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at a residence on Kamanu Street in Hawaiian Beaches. Upon their arrival, they were confronted by a male with a firearm seated within a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence. Several more shots were fired upon the officers’ arrival, though it is unclear if any shots were directed toward them. The occupant of the residence was able to safely leave the home and is physically unharmed.

The department’s Special Response Team responded to the scene and crisis negotiators established communication with the suspect who remained in his vehicle.

An autopsy will be scheduled for later this week to determine the victim’s exact cause of death. His name is being withheld until such time that he can be positively identified and next of kin notified.

Puna Parkway and Papio Street both remain closed from Kahakai Boulevard, also cutting off any access to Kamanu Street while police continue their investigation. Neighboring residents had been asked to evacuate the area for their safety. Police request that the public continues to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL POST: Jan 9, 2018, 10:44 a.m.

