January 09, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday January 15: The current west-northwest swell will continue to diminish through Tuesday, but a new long-period northwest swell will begin to arrive Tuesday night. This new swell will persist for several days, with advisory-level surf expected along north and west facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf may approach warning levels with the peak on Thursday. An even larger north-northwest swell is possible next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

