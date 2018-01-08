Japan Cadets Clean Hilo Beach and Damaged Graves

On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, members of the Japanese Community Association and other Japanese organizations welcomed the return of the Japanese training sailing ship, Nippon Maru, to the Big Island of Hawai‘i.

The cadets on the ship spent Sunday, Jan. 7, conducting a beach cleanup at Hilo Bay.

The cleanup was arranged by the Big Island of Hawai‘i Gannenmono Committee, which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Japanese immigrants in Hawai‘i throughout the year of 2018.

A few of the cadets also spent some time cleaning up some graves that were recently damaged at Alae Cemetery.

The damaged plots are located in “Section B” near the front of the cemetery.

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation staff are attempting to contact the families of the damaged/disturbed plots to notify them of the incident.

For more information, contact the county Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.