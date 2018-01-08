AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Japan Cadets Clean Hilo Beach and Damaged Graves

By Big Island Now
January 8, 2018, 8:00 AM HST (Updated January 8, 2018, 9:03 AM) · 0 Comments
×

On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, members of the Japanese Community Association and other Japanese organizations welcomed the return of the Japanese training sailing ship, Nippon Maru, to the Big Island of Hawai‘i.

“Nippon Maru” at Hilo Harbor.

The cadets on the ship spent Sunday, Jan. 7, conducting a beach cleanup at Hilo Bay.

Cadets from “Nippon Maru” clean Hilo Bayfront.

The cleanup was arranged by the Big Island of Hawai‘i Gannenmono Committee, which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Japanese immigrants in Hawai‘i throughout the year of 2018.

Cadet from “Nippon Maru” clean Hilo Bayfront.

A few of the cadets also spent some time cleaning up some graves that were recently damaged at Alae Cemetery.

Cadets from “Nippon Maru” assist with a grave cleaning.

The damaged plots are located in “Section B” near the front of the cemetery.

Alae Cemetery is located at 1033 Hawai‘i Belt Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation staff are attempting to contact the families of the damaged/disturbed plots to notify them of the incident.

For more information, contact the county Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.

The department is asking families with plots in the area of the incident to visit the cemetery and contact them if they notice damage to their plot.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD