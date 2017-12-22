N. Hilo Cemetery Damaged in Vehicle Accident

An automobile accident caused damage to approximately 15 plots at Alae Cemetery north of Hilo in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 2017.

The damaged plots are located in “Section B” near the front of the cemetery.

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation staff are attempting to contact the families of the damaged/disturbed plots to notify them of the incident.

The department is asking families with plots in the area of the incident to visit the cemetery and contact us if they notice damage to their plot.

The county Department of Parks and Recreation also encourages anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call police at its non-emergency number—(808) 935-3311.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawai‘i County Police Department is investigating the incident

The Alae Cemetery is located at 1033 Hawai‘i Belt Road.

For more information, contact the county Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.