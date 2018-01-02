January 02, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR RISING SURF THIS AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops into the stomach to shoulder range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

Outlook

Outlook through Tuesday January 09: The northwest swell arriving today will slowly subside from Wednesday night through early Friday. A long-period west-northwest swell arriving late Friday is expected to peak late Saturday, with surf approaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along north, and possibly west, facing shores from late Saturday into Sunday. Elsewhere, the moderate trade winds will continue to produce modest choppy surf along east facing shores through next weekend. Surf will remain very small along south facing shores through Friday. However, there might be a slight bump in some spots along south facing shores exposed to the wrap from the west-northwest swell next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.