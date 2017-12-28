AD
Swell Peaks Today, New Swells on Horizon

By Malika Dudley
December 28, 2017, 1:13 AM HST (Updated December 27, 2017, 9:16 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Big Island Surf Forecast

    Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be shoulder/head high today.

    Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Some wrap from the north could still sneak in to the best exposures, especially from Kukio northward.

    South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

    Surf is expected to stay below the advisory level threshold for north shores as a new swell fills in into Thursday and peaks.

    A west-northwest swell is forecast to fill in over the weekend. Next Tuesday a larger swell is possible out of the northwest.

    A couple small south-southwest swells are bringing a little bump which will linger through Saturday or so.

    As trade winds fill back in, east shores are forecast to rise Friday into early next weekend.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Malika Dudley
