New Swell Fills in Soon

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any weather alerts or updates that may have popped up since this forecast was posted.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Big Island Surf Forecast

Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be head high to slightly overhead today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Some wrap from the north could still sneak in to the best exposures, especially from Kukio northward.

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

Our current northerly swell has peaked and is slowly fading and surf is expected to stay below the advisory level threshold for north shores as a new swell fills in sometime late Wednesday / Thursday. Some east shores could possibly get up to advisory levels.

A small south-southwest swell could bring a little bump Wednesday as well.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Big Island weather report.**