Well-channelized flow from Fissure 8 is a nearly 8-mile-long river of lavaPosted June 18, 2018
Posted June 17, 2018
Posted June 17, 2018
Just Released: Mesmerizing Lava River VideoPosted June 17, 2018
Posted June 15, 2018
Hawaii Island Humane Society and a team from the ASPCA airlifted three sheep and one dog from an isolated area in lower Puna early afternoon on June 14.Posted June 15, 2018
Island of Hawaii Circa 1934Posted June 14, 2018
Blue Hawaiian Helicopters Overflight of East Rift ZonePosted June 13, 2018
Inside Leilani Estates...Posted June 13, 2018
Meteorologist Malika Dudley Interviews EvacueesPosted June 12, 2018
Gov. Ige Signs ‘Kaulana’s Bill’Posted June 12, 2018
Blue Hawaiian Helicopter Overflight & Kīlauea Eruption UpdatePosted June 12, 2018
UH Hilo team provides USGS critical, daily chemical analysis of lava flowPosted June 12, 2018
Posted June 11, 2018
Posted June 11, 2018
In-depth Interview with Mayor Harry KimPosted June 11, 2018
Posted June 08, 2018
Fissure 8 Fountaining All the Way to the Ocean...Posted June 08, 2018
Posted June 07, 2018
Big Island Weekend Weather Outlook: June 7, 2018Posted June 07, 2018
Posted June 05, 2018
Fissure 8 flow completely fills Kapoho BayPosted June 05, 2018
Posted June 04, 2018
Fissure 8: June 3, 2018Posted June 04, 2018
Fissure 8: Moku StreetPosted June 04, 2018