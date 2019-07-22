HPM Launches Affordable Modular Home Line

HPM Building Supply announced Monday, July 22, 2019, that it will launch new line of modular homes in 2020 called HalePlus to provide Hawai‘i Island residents with a fast, customizable and affordable option for homeownership.

A HalePlus homebuyer will be able to take delivery of a pre-approved base model—one bedroom, one bathroom—within three months of the manufacturing start date, with the option to add on other modules up front or in the future to expand and customize their home.

“So many residents and families dream of having a home of their own but are faced with

Hawai‘i’s high cost of living,” said Jason Fujimoto, president and CEO of HPM Building Supply. “Especially after the Kīlauea volcano eruption last year, we wanted to do more to help our community and put homeownership within reach of more people.”

The base model of a HalePlus is envisioned to be a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, plantation-style house with a covered lanai. HPM intends to offer HalePlus homes with many optional configurations to add bedrooms, home offices, expanded kitchens, extra storage space and other features.

HPM is working toward a target price of approximately $100,000 for a base model, including all basic home construction costs—saving a homeowner up to 40% compared with the traditional building process, according to an HPM press release.

HalePlus is being developed through the collaboration of HPM Building Supply and local

contractor Gilbert Aguinaldo of Pacific Rim Construction.

“After the devastation of last year’s lava flow, and the impact I saw on friends, neighbors and

our community, I wanted to make sure our solution provided mobility,” said Aguinaldo. “With a

little notice and a little work, these homes and their contents can be detached from their

permanent footing and moved out of harm’s way.”

HPM plans to make HalePlus available to the public in 2020.

In the meantime, the company is exploring ways that the HalePlus modular approach to construction can be applied to community projects. As its first HalePlus community-based project, HPM is providing 12 HalePlus studio units at a discounted price to Hope Services to house low-income seniors behind Sacred Heart Church in Pahoa, adjacent to the 20 micro-shelters that HPM helped to construct last year for lava evacuees.

“The lack of affordable housing is the greatest obstacle to ending homelessness on Hawaii

Island,” said Brandee Menino, Hope Services CEO. “We’re excited to work with HPM to make

housing more accessible to members of our community.”

Members of the community who are interested in information about HalePlus can find out more

at hpmhawaii.com/haleplus.