Public Talk to Explore ‘Ultima Thule’ and Origins of Solar System

W.M. Keck Observatory’s next public astronomy talk will feature guest speaker Will Grundy discussing the most distant objects in our solar system as discovered by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft.

Grundy, an astronomer at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona and a key member of the New Horizons mission team, will talk about Ultima Thule—the most distant object in our solar system ever explored by a spacecraft—and what it can tell us about the origins of our solar neighborhood.

The talk, “A Primitive Planetesimal in the Kuiper Belt Explored by New Horizons,” will be on Tuesday, July 23, at 7 p.m., at Kahilu Theatre in Waimea. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in attending should RSVP here.