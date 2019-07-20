AD
ADVERTISEMENT

PHOTOS: TMT-Protector Standoff

By Big Island Now
July 20, 2019, 11:46 AM HST (Updated July 20, 2019, 11:46 AM)
×

TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson

Click an image to expand
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
TMT protest, DAY 3, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. PC: Gerald Besson
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments