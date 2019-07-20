House Hawaiian Caucus: Rescind Emergency Proclamation

Representative Daniel Holt, chairman of the House of Representatives Hawaiian Caucus, released the following statement asking Gov. David Ige to rescind the emergency proclamation on Mauna Kea:

“The Hawaiian culture is one of aloha and respect. These values must be present in all that we do. It has become evident from the number of demonstrations across the state that the events on Mauna Kea impact all residents of Hawai‘i, whether or not they are of Native Hawaiian ancestry.

“When an issue of this magnitude and sensitivity arises, it demands an approach of utmost care and understanding. We ask that Gov. Ige immediately rescind the proclamation of emergency in order to de-escalate the situation and to allow space for the voices of Hawai‘i’s people to be heard. It is inappropriate to respond to peaceful protests with disproportionate force.

“Ua Mau ke Ea o ka ʻĀina i ka Pono was first spoken by Kamehameha III in response to the return of Hawai‘i to its people. In times like these we need to reflect on these words and allow them to guide us in our pursuit of righteousness as stewards of Hawai‘i.

“We urge Gov. Ige to reflect on current events and move forward with empathy, respect and righteousness. We hope to work with all parties to find a solution that is both compassionate and reasonable.”