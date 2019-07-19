Senators to Livestream From Texas Immigration Processing Center

Senators to Livestream From Texas Immigration Processing CenterJuly 19, 2019, 7:34 AM HST (Updated July 19, 2019, 7:34 AM)
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) will join Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and a Senate Democratic delegation to the southern border to investigate, inspect and evaluate conditions at facilities at the Ursula RGV Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, Texas.
The senators will hold a press conference at the conclusion of the trip on Friday, July 19, 2019, at approximately 9:45 a.m. HST. This event will be streamed live here.
PARTICIPANTS
Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i)
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Senator Jeffrey Merkley (D-Ore.)
Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)
Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)
Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)
Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.)
Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.)
Senator Bob Casey, Jr. (D-Pa.)
Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)
Senator Angus King (I-Maine)
Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.)