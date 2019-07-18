AD
HPD Arrests 18 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
July 18, 2019, 8:23 AM HST (Updated July 18, 2019, 8:23 AM)
During the week of July 8 through 14, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua05
North Hilo03
South Hilo6173
Puna3104
Ka‘ū111
Kona7255
South Kohala150
North Kohala03
Island Total18604

So far this year, there have been 604 DUI arrests compared with 626 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.5%.

There have been 497 major accidents so far this year compared with 685 during the same period last year, a decrease of 27.4%.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (one fatal crash that occurred on May 5 in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on July 2) compared with 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 16 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 12.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

