HPD Arrests 18 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of July 8 through 14, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 173 Puna 3 104 Ka‘ū 1 11 Kona 7 255 South Kohala 1 50 North Kohala 0 3 Island Total 18 604

So far this year, there have been 604 DUI arrests compared with 626 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.5%.

There have been 497 major accidents so far this year compared with 685 during the same period last year, a decrease of 27.4%.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (one fatal crash that occurred on May 5 in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on July 2) compared with 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 16 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 12.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.