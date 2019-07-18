HPD Arrests 18 Motorists for DUI Violations

HPD Arrests 18 Motorists for DUI ViolationsJuly 18, 2019, 8:23 AM HST (Updated July 18, 2019, 8:23 AM)
During the week of July 8 through 14, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.
The numbers of arrests by district were:
|DUI Arrests by District
|District
|Weekly Total
|Year to Date
|Hāmākua
|0
|5
|North Hilo
|0
|3
|South Hilo
|6
|173
|Puna
|3
|104
|Ka‘ū
|1
|11
|Kona
|7
|255
|South Kohala
|1
|50
|North Kohala
|0
|3
|Island Total
|18
|604
So far this year, there have been 604 DUI arrests compared with 626 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.5%.
There have been 497 major accidents so far this year compared with 685 during the same period last year, a decrease of 27.4%.
To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (one fatal crash that occurred on May 5 in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on July 2) compared with 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 16 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 12.5% for fatalities.
DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.