Fairmont Orchid Voted Top Hawai‘i Island Resort

The public has spoken. The Fairmont Orchid, a AAA Four Diamond luxury resort situated on the Kohala Coast, has been named the best hotel on Hawai‘i Island by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2019. This same survey also ranked Fairmont Orchid the third best hotel in all of the Hawaiian Islands.

In addition, Travel + Leisure named Fairmont Orchid one of the Top 15 Resorts in Hawai‘i in its World’s Best Awards 2019. Its destination, Hawai‘i Island, was ranked the No. 3 island of the Hawaiian Islands.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We’re honored that Fairmont Orchid has been recognized as one of the top hotels in the Hawaiian Islands by USA Today and Travel + Leisure,” said Kelley Cosgrove, Fairmont Orchid’s general manager. “Our team’s commitment to providing gold standard service for our guests allows them to create lasting memories for their once-in-a-lifetime dream vacations on Hawai‘i Island. From sunrise canoe voyages to sunset torch lighting ceremonies, we’re thrilled to offer our guests a wealth of opportunities to enjoy and partake in this unmatched destination.”

For more information or reservations, call toll-free (800) 257-7544 or visit www.fairmont.com/orchid-hawaii. Find Fairmont Orchid on Facebook at facebook.com/FairmontOrchidHawaii and Instagram— @fairmontorchid.