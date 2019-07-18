Coffee Association Conference Coming to O‘ahu

Hawai‘i coffee industry professionals will convene July 25 to July 27, 2019, for the 24th Annual Hawai‘i Coffee Association (HCA) Conference and 11th Annual Statewide Cupping Competition at the Ala Moana Hotel.

In addition to a robust lineup of speakers and workshops, this year’s program includes preliminary rounds for two US CoffeeChamps events — the 2020 Brewers Cup and Barista Competition, plus tours of the Ko Hana Rum Company and the Hawai‘i Agriculture Research Center in Kunia.

“The HCA is especially excited to be hosting our 24th Annual Conference on O‘ahu,” said HCA President Chris Manfredi. “We’re taking advantage of the urban setting to reach new businesses and consumers and help bridge the gap between these communities and our members who produce some of the finest coffees grown anywhere.”

Ric Rhinehart, past executive director of the Specialty Coffee Association of America, will give the keynote address. Rhinehart has been outspoken about the importance of sustainability work in the coffee sector, particularly regarding the millions of smallholder farmers on whom the coffee industry relies.

Headlining the speaker lineup of educational presentations is Dr. Sarada Krishnan to discuss adaption to climate change and offer insight into coffee pests and diseases, particularly coffee leaf rust. Director of Horticulture and Center for Global Initiatives at Denver Botanic Gardens, Dr. Krishnan owns coffee plantations in Jamaica and was recently involved in developing the global strategy for the Conservation of Coffee Genetic Resources.

Experts will also provide several other presentations on a host of issues like the background of yeast and the basic microbial activity at coffee mills, a run down on the latest news from the Specialty Coffee Association and updates from Hawai‘i’s Department of Agriculture, University of Hawai‘i College of Tropical Agriculture and the USDA Pacific Basin Agricultural Research Center, among others.

The HCA conference offers a trade show and all activities are open to industry professionals and the media. Visit www.hawaiicoffeeassociation.org to sign up. Registered attendees can receive a special HCA accommodations rate at the Ala Moana Hotel. Also available online are links for cupping contest entry, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities.

The Hawai‘i Coffee Association’s mission is to represent all sectors of the Hawai‘i coffee industry, including growers, millers, wholesalers, roasters and retailers. The HCA’s primary objective is to increase awareness and consumption of Hawaiian coffees. A major component of HCA’s work is the continuing education of members and consumers. Learn more about the HCA at http://www.hawaiicoffeeassoc.org/.

Learn more about the Hawai‘i coffee industry at hawaiicoffeeindustry.com.