Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big Island Waters

3:30 p.m. HST Wednesday, July 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 P.M. HST FRIDAY.

Winds and Seas: East winds from 20 to 25 knots, with higher gusts; seas 6 to 8 feet.

Affected areas: Big Island windward waters.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 P.M. HST SATURDAY.

Winds and Seas: East winds 20-30 knots, with higher gusts; seas 7 to 10 feet.

Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and SE waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.