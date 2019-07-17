Senate Democrats, Mayors Talk Climate Change

US Senate Democrats are reaching out directly to local communities to tackle climate change issues. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chair of the Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis, convened a hearing titled “A Blueprint for Success: U.S. Climate Action at the Local Level” Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Washington D.C.

The committee, a special committee affiliated with the DPCC, will hear from mayors of five U.S. cities. The mayors will discuss their cities’ efforts to cut carbon pollution and become more resilient to the impacts of climate change. They will also discuss the role the federal government can and should play in helping cities achieve their clean energy goals and fight climate change.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“This hearing is about what cities across the country are doing to fight climate change,” Sen. Schatz said. “By bringing together our country’s mayors, we can understand how our cities are taking action against climate change and how the federal government can help.”

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will take part in the discussion. Joining him will be mayors from Atlanta, Ga., Saint Paul, Minn., Pittsburgh, Pa., and Portland, Ore.