Salvation Army Announces Keiki Supply Drives

The Salvation Army is staging supply drives across the state in July and August to gather back-to-school supplies for keiki in need, according to a July 17, 2019, press release.

Requested items include backpacks, which are most needed, along with colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators and wide rule binder paper.

“We encourage our island communities to step up and help our keiki in need as families begin preparations for the upcoming 2019-20 school year,” said Maj. Jeff Martin, divisional leader with The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “The cost of many items on traditional back-to-school lists can be out of reach for many families and our goal is to help make sure each keiki has the supplies they need to succeed.”

For more details about The Salvation Army’s various supply drives or to make a monetary donation to support the effors, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.

Hawai‘i Island Drives

Events on Hawai‘i Island will be held in Hilo and Kailua-Kona. A drive at The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps Community Center runs July 22 to July 26, 2019. It will benefit approximately 500 students between kindergarten and the sixth grade in Hilo and East Hawai‘i Island communities.

In addition, The Salvation Army Hilo Thrift Store is offering a 50% discount on children’s clothes for families seeking support if supplies run out, as well as for families who are not eligible to benefit from the supply drive. Drop off school supplies or make a monetary donation at 219 Ponahawai St. in Hilo. For drop-offs or pickups of large bundles of items, call ahead at (808) 935-1277.

A supply drive at The Salvation Army Kailua-Kona Corps is ongoing until July 28. It will benefit approximately 100 children from families being served by The Salvation Army Kona Corps. Donations of school supplies may be dropped off at 75-223 Kalani St. in Kailua-Kona. For drop-offs, call (808) 326-2330.

On Aug. 3, a Stuff The Bus event will convene at the Hilo Walmart, located at 325 Maka‘ala St. Volunteers and staff from The Salvation Army will collect back-to-school items from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Stuff The Bust event will be held the same day outside the Kailua-Kona Walmart, located at 75-1015 Henry St. Volunteers and staff from The Salvation Army will collect items from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.