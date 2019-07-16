Tour Company Honored with Readers’ Choice Award

Hawaii Forest & Trail offers one of the best tour experiences in the state, according to a national publication.

The company recently claimed second position in the 2019 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award for the Best Tour Company in Hawai‘i. The well-known national newspaper’s travel panel choose 20 nominees and gave readers four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Husband and wife duo Rob and Cindy Pacheco started the company more than 25 years ago, focusing on staffing experienced guides with a connection to the land. Since then, Hawaii Forest & Trail has focused on guides with strong academic backgrounds in biology, geology, Hawaiian culture and history as well as extensive natural history field experience. Last year, the company launched three new, custom outdoor adventures on O‘ahu.

“We are certainly honored to be among some of Hawai‘i’s best tour companies,” said Rob Pacheco, the tour company’s founder and president. “The number two spot feels pretty great. All of us here at Hawaii Forest & Trail work hard to bring the very best experience to our guests. This recognition awards our team’s dedication.”

About Hawaii Forest & Trail

Hawaii Forest & Trail celebrates over 25 years of exploring Hawai‘i. The company’s mission is to deliver guests an excellent, safe and fun learning experience. Further, it is to support island communities and resources through philanthropy, sustainable business practices and a conservation ethic. And finally it is to provide a healthy, profitable, and rewarding environment for the company ‘ohana. On each and every one of their adventures, Hawaii Forest & Trail shares the splendor of Hawai‘i as part of their vision to inspire a deep connection with our natural world.