HFD Retrieves Unidentified Body from Green Sands Beach Waters

Hawai‘i Fire Department Rescue Co. 2 searched Green Sands Beach again on Sunday and Monday, July 14 and 15, 2019, after a swimmer was reported missing on Saturday, July 14.

The swimmer disappeared Saturday evening. Search efforts were conducted Saturday and Sunday with negative findings and continued today on Monday.

HFD personnel arrived on scene at Green Sands Beach and were met by a truck leaving the area. The person stated that a body was located underwater just outside the bay towards the east end.

On Monday, a good samaritan SCUBA diver located a body approximately 250 yards from the shore at a depth of approximately 40 feet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Two HFD divers recovered the body and brought it to shore. The Hawai‘i Police Department will determine the identity.