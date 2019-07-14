Search for Missing Swimmer to Continue This Morning

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the report of a missing male swimmer off Green Sands Beach in Ka‘ū 13 on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

They arrived at the scene at 6:28 p.m. to search for the missing male swimmer, who is in his 20s.

A shoreline search was conducted by foot by foot while an arial unit searched the coastal.

At dusk, aerial search ceased; the shoreline search continued.

After searching the beach and coastal areas of the South Point coastline, the effort was suspended and will resume this morning with the HFD and US Coast Guard.