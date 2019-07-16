Hawai‘i Island Transfer Station Closures

Various transfer stations across Hawai‘i Island are experiencing unexpected closures due to unanticipated staffing shortages, according to the Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management.

The Puakō transfer station closed at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, due to a staff shortage at the Waimea baseyard. Residents in the area may dispose of household refuse at the Waimea transfer station, which is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, or to the West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill, which is open 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Puakō station will reopen Friday, July 19, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Ke‘ei and Keauhou transfer stations also closed at 8 a.m. Tuesday due to staff shortages at baseyards in Kona and Kaʻū. Residents in the Keʻei area may take their household refuse to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Keʻei transfer station will reopen on Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents in the Keauhou area may take their household refuse to the Kealakehe transfer station, which is open Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Keauhou Transfer Station will reopen Wednesday, July 17, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.