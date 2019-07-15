AD
Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Saddle Road Open

By Big Island Now
July 15, 2019, 5:45 PM HST (Updated July 15, 2019, 5:45 PM)
4:30 PM, Monday, July 15, 2019: Civil Defense Road Work Delay and Road Closure

The State Department of Transportation Highways reports Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Saddle Road, is currently open to traffic. Due to ongoing work near the Mauna Kea Access Road, expect delays.

Drive with caution as there are many pedestrians and vehicles along the side of the road near the Mauna Kea Access Road.

The Department of Conservation and Resources Enforcement has closed the Mauna Kea Access Road to all traffic until further notice.

